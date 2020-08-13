Another Juba pedophile attacks little girl

A 10-year old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted on Thursday morning at Lemon Gaba residential area in Juba.

The act was allegedly committed by an uncle at around 10 AM.

The incident happened after the little girl was sent by the mother to the house of the uncle, to invite him for breakfast, according to a neighbor.

The man, who has been identified only as Salah, allegedly forced the young girl into his room and molested her.

The parents and the neighbors were only shocked to see the young girl returning while bleeding and crying.

“When she returned, her mother asked her what took her long. She started crying and said the uncle forced her to sleep with her,” Monday Gore, a neighbor, narrated the incident to Eye Radio.

“The mother started crying. We heard the cry. So, we came to the house to ask she was crying?

“We immediately realized the girl was bleeding. So we started beating the man.”

The little girl has been taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Gore called for justice for the 10-year old girl, saying the family do not have any form of support to ensure the perpetrator is held accountable.

This is just one among several cases of gang rape reported in Juba over the last few months.

In May 2020, an 8-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped and dumped outside her home at Juba’s Gudele suburb, a crime which was allegedly committed by three young men.

Similar crimes have happened in Jeborona, Luri, and Rock city. They also include the raping of older women.

In 2019, the UN said premeditated gang rape and murder of women and children are among the human rights abuses recorded in South Sudan.

In April, an MP representing Yei River County revealed that 19 women had been raped by soldiers between March and April 2020.

According to Hon Paul Yoane, 19 women were raped by soldiers between March and April 2020.

On Wednesday, the ceasefire monitoring body says it has launched an investigation into prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence that may have been committed by parties to the peace deal.