28th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Gen Lul Ruai, SSPDF Spokesperson | Credit | Eye Radio

The SSPDF says it has not received reports of gang-rape of women in Yei River by men in uniform as alleged by a lawmaker.

On Monday, a member of the national parliament representing Yei River County revealed that 19 women had been raped by soldiers between March and April 2020.

The crimes took place in Lasu, Otogo, Rubeke and Libogo areas, according to Hon Paul Yoane.

Civilians in Yei River have continued to bear the brunt of violence between government troops, SPLA-IO and forces belonging to the armed opposition, NAS.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of the army said no one has presented such allegations to the military headquarters, Bilpam.

Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai says it is not clear, which men in uniform raped the women.

“Nobody has officially come forward to complain about the allegations made so the statement remains as men in uniform. So we do not know who these men are.”

However, past reports conducted by UN agencies and aid groups showed that members of the national army raped women and girls during the 5-year conflict across the country.

In fact, some soldiers were convicted for raping women in Juba in July 2016.

Others were jailed in 2018 over Terrain Hotel incident. Many argue that the soldiers were punished after the government bowed to international pressure as the rape survivors were nationals.

For his part, the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO Colonel Lam Gabriel says the SPLA-IO does not have a presence in the areas mentioned.

Last year, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission stated that Sexual and gender-based violence including rape, abductions and conscription of child soldiers in South Sudan increased in the past years.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case 1

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon 2

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case 3

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Mountain hikers warned 4

Mountain hikers warned

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Red flag over rape at military training centres 5

Red flag over rape at military training centres

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

Published 4 hours ago

Pibor officials dispel planned attack claims

Published 5 hours ago

Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God”

Published 11 hours ago

“Our brothers” in uniform raped 19 women in Yei River recently

Published 12 hours ago

Jonglei criticizes cancellation of income tax

Published 24 hours ago

‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules

Published Monday, April 27, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.