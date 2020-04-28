Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

The SSPDF says it has not received reports of gang-rape of women in Yei River by men in uniform as alleged by a lawmaker.

On Monday, a member of the national parliament representing Yei River County revealed that 19 women had been raped by soldiers between March and April 2020.

The crimes took place in Lasu, Otogo, Rubeke and Libogo areas, according to Hon Paul Yoane.

Civilians in Yei River have continued to bear the brunt of violence between government troops, SPLA-IO and forces belonging to the armed opposition, NAS.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of the army said no one has presented such allegations to the military headquarters, Bilpam.

Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai says it is not clear, which men in uniform raped the women.

“Nobody has officially come forward to complain about the allegations made so the statement remains as men in uniform. So we do not know who these men are.”

However, past reports conducted by UN agencies and aid groups showed that members of the national army raped women and girls during the 5-year conflict across the country.

In fact, some soldiers were convicted for raping women in Juba in July 2016.

Others were jailed in 2018 over Terrain Hotel incident. Many argue that the soldiers were punished after the government bowed to international pressure as the rape survivors were nationals.

For his part, the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO Colonel Lam Gabriel says the SPLA-IO does not have a presence in the areas mentioned.

Last year, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission stated that Sexual and gender-based violence including rape, abductions and conscription of child soldiers in South Sudan increased in the past years.