20th September 2020
AU calls for ‘speedy’ implementation of outstanding peace tasks

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 3 hours ago

The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Al Jazeera.

The African Union Commission has urged parties to the revitalized peace agreement to accelerate the implementation of all outstanding tasks.

The AU Peace and Security Council made the call last week after a session on the South Sudanese peace process in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The revitalized peace deal signed two years ago has yet to be fully implemented.

Critical tasks such as training and unification of government and opposition forces have not been completed.

The unity government is also partially formed with the national legislature yet to be reconstituted and state government structures not established.

“We encourage the South Sudanese Parties to accelerate the pace of implementation of all outstanding Transitional tasks through a commitment to the spirit of consensus building and constructive dialogue that they have bravely demonstrated on several previous occasions,” the AU Peace and Security Council said in a communique.

The continental body also encouraged other African countries to stand in solidarity with South Sudan in the face of “the paramount challenges it faces.”

These challenges include economic meltdown and a huge need for humanitarian assistance made worst by the coronavirus pandemic and recent flooding across the country.

The UN warned last month that there is a growing risk of new famine after flooding affected at least a half-million people, mostly in Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Unity States.

