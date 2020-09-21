21st September 2020
Uganda allows air, land travels for tourists

Author: Juan Mule | Published: 12 hours ago

Entebbe International Airport in Uganda | File photo | AFP

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says International Airport and land borders will now be opened for tourists, provided they test negative 72 hours before arrival in Uganda.

The government shut borders and imposed a strict lockdown in March when the country confirmed its first coronavirus case.

Schools, churches, and sporting activities were also suspended to prevent the spread of the disease.

During the 20th presidential state address on Covid-19 on Sunday, President Museveni said those coming in and going out of the country will undergo a mandatory test of Covid-19 72 hours before their departure or arrival.

He also directed the education sector and other services to resume next month.

The reopening on 15th October is however for candidate classes that is primary 7, senior 4, and 6 and those in their final year in tertiary institutions and Universities.

Meanwhile, the rest of the classes will resume in January, next year.

The restrictions of movements within border districts have also been lifted.

Places of worship are to resume with a maximum of 70 attendees while bars and night clubs remain closed.

Museveni also appealed to the public transport businesses, hotels and restaurants to follow and maintain the Standard Operation Procedures put in place by the country’s Ministry of Health.

However, the curfew imposed in March remains in place – that is from 9 pm to 6 am.

As of Monday, Uganda had 6,287 confirmed cases with 2,616 recoveries and 63 deaths.

