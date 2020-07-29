Avoid crowded places, WHO advises

The World Health Organization has reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid crowded places as part of protective measures against the spread of coronavirus.

According to WHO, the virus can be prevented by avoiding social gatherings, the use of face masks and regular hand washing, among others.

“Keep your distance from others, clean your hands, avoid crowded and enclosed areas, and wear a mask where recommended,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanhom, director-general.

In March, President Salva Kiir issued an order banning all social gatherings such as sport, religious events, social or cultural events, among others.

But since April, businesses including bars, restaurants, Boda-boda, Rickshaws, intra-state travels and flights were ordered to resume operations.

Since then, leaders have been seen violating the public gathering and social distancing order through convening and participating in political and funeral events, communal and social gatherings.

Members of the public are also seen interacting at night clubs, soccer screening halls, playing dominoes and cards, among others.

Dr. Adhanhom called on countries to respect the safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

There are more than 16 million cases of coronavirus globally. South Sudan registered 2,322 positive cases as of yesterday.

Earlier this month, President Salva Kiir appealed to the public to maintain social distancing, wear a face mask, and commit to regular hand washing.

The public is urged to report any suspected cases to the toll-free telephone number: 6666