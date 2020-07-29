Reconstitute TNLA, opposition tells Kiir

A member of the Opposition Alliance has asked President Kiir to respect the resolution of the regional Heads of State by dissolving the parliament.

Last week, the leaders of the IGAD countries, in a meeting attended online by President Salva Kiir gave South Sudan’s peace parties one-week ultimatum to reconstitute the parliament.

They were told to also agree to form state governments within the 7 days. The deadline ended last Thursday.

The National Democratic Movement – a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance said they are waiting for the President to dissolve the parliament.

NDM’s spokesperson, David Lual urges President Kiir to immediately dissolve the parliament to pave for the revitalized TNLA.

“We urge the government – since it’s the only party that is responsible in dissolving the current parliament – to pave way for the reconstitution and establishment of a new parliament with all the parties involved,” Lual told Eye Radio.

Based on the agreement, President Kiir is expected to dissolve the current parliament.

The peace deal then requires the parties to submit names of nominees to the National Constitutional Amendment Committee for verification.

The verified list will then be forwarded to the President for appointment of new members of the transitional national parliament.

Besides this, the President Kiir and the SPLM-IO leader, Dr. Machar are yet to agree on a governor for Upper Nile state.

The parties are also yet to establish the full government of the states.

A presidential committee to restructure the state organs was formed last week.

It is now six months since the fully established revitalized transitional government of national unity was supposed to begin work as per the 2018 peace deal.