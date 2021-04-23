23rd April 2021
Aweil East holds 5 women over recent killing

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

Five women in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have been arrested in connection with the killing of a fellow woman at a water point last week.

The women allegedly beat up Abuk Majok Ngong after a quarrel over their children at Yarguet village in Aweil East County on April 16.

“The queue was very long and the kids started quarreling. It later escalated to a fighting,” said Capt. Akol Guot, area police spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, the women that were at the borehole involved in the fighting and the victim, Abuk Majok Ngong, was beaten to death.”

Ms Abuk, who was 39 years old, died on the spot.

He stated that the suspects are being detained at Wanyjok Police Station.

However, he declined to name the suspects, claiming it could worsen the situation as the killing as angered many.

“I cannot reveal the names because even the communities want to fight. We are still investigating it,” he said, adding that suspects will be arraigned in court after investigations are done.

