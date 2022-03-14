14th March 2022
Ayii, Maker, Akasha, others mortgage assets to central bank for $200m loan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Ayii Duang Ayii, the chairperson of the Business Community - Courtesy

Leading South Sudanese business tycoons have reached a deal with the Ministry of Finance to mortgage their assets to the Central Bank for $200 million loan.

The businessmen who negotiated the deal on behalf of the Business Community include Amin Akasha, Maker Gai, and Ayii Duang, among others.

This agreement allows the businessmen to use fixed assets to receive a loan of $200 million or its equivalent in pounds.

According to the chairperson of the Business Community, the valued asserts are worth $1.5 billion.

Ayii Duang Ayii said the assets on mortgage include; hotels, privately-constructed hospitals and clinics, commercial building, residential houses, among others.

The business tycoons say they will use the loan from the Central bank to support livestock and agricultural exports and imports in the country.

“We have reached an agreement with the presidency that they have accepted and given directives that the fixed assets of the South Sudan businessmen or business community to be assessed so that they are given pounds,” Businessman Ayii Duang Ayii told Eye Radio on Friday.

“The Ministry of Finance gives pounds to the Central Bank, and the Central Bank pays an amount $200 million or its equivalent in pounds, so that the business community finance the imports and exports.

“The Central Bank should speed up to pay the $200 million or its equivalent in pounds.”

The loan’s grace period is five years.

14th March 2022

