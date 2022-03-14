14th March 2022
National gov’t blamed for neglecting agriculture in Upper Nile

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Abudhok Ayang Kur, the new Governor of Upper Nile State (SPLM -IO) - credit John Orag

Authorities in Upper Nile state have blamed the national government for neglecting agriculture in the state.

Governor Abudhok Anyang Kur says lack of production inputs such as fuel and tractors, in addition to the security situation, led to the collapse of the agricultural sector.

He stated that the failure to activate the role of the Agricultural Bank to finance small scale farmers had a significant negative impact.

Governor Abudhok called on the national government to prepare early for the upcoming agricultural season.

“Before the independence of South Sudan, Upper Nile state was the first place in agricultural production at the level of Sudan, why was the region neglected after independence? National government was supposed to focus on agriculture in Upper Nile state,” Governor Abudhok told Eye Radio.

“In the last season, the Minister of Agriculture Josephina Lago promised us to send fuel from Juba but we waited for a long time, and the rainy season ended without receiving fuel; this has caused the agricultural sector to fail.”

Governor Abudhok says the state government will hold a conference with the Farmers Union to arrange our affairs

Last week the World Food Programme warned that more than 70 percent of South Sudanese will struggle to put food on the table this year as the country struggles with unprecedented levels of food insecurity.

This, it says, is the result of internal conflict, climate shocks, Covid-19 and the rising costs of living in the country.

According to WFP, Communities living in Jonglei, Lakes, Unity, and Warrap state are said to be at a high risk of starvation.

