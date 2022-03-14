Governor Adil, DRC’s Ituri province governor sign cross-border coordination deal

The governor of Central Equatoria state and his counterpart in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to improve coordination on cross border issues.



Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony and his delegation travelled to S. Sudan-Congo border on Saturday.

In the meeting with the Governor of Ituri Province, the two discussed issues of security, refugees and trade across the borders.

“We are here for a two-day visit on the issue of Cross-border peace and security and border relationships,” Governor Adil said.

“All of you know that the Democratic Republic of Congo is a close friend to South Sudan, so we have come to further discussion on cross border issues to improve our relationships between the two countries.”

For his part, the Governor of Ituri Province, Luboys Johnny says it is important to enhance bilateral ties between the two principal leaders.

“The two sisterly countries enjoy a cordial working relationship aimed at building a stronger partnership for the economic good of the two countries. said Governor Luboys Johnny.

