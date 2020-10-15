Babu pleads not guilty to Rock City murders

The young man accused of killing the three siblings at Rock City in Juba has denied all charges against him.

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri told the fifth court session in Juba on Thursday that he did not commit the murders.

Last week, the prosecutor presented exhibits allegedly used for committing the crime, including a video clip demonstrating how the crime unfolded.

The police investigator also read out a statement recorded by Babu during investigations in which he described getting into the house with a knife and slaughtering the children.

However, in what appears to be a retraction from the police report, Babu said he made the said confessions so that his mother could be released from police detention.

His mother is second defendant in the court case.

During cross-examination, Babu told the court that his earlier “admission of guilt” during police investigations were made under duress.

Babu, aged 24, is accused of the gruesome killing of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

Today’s hearing attracted a large number of people at the Juba High Court.

The presiding judge, Duoth Kulang, said the hearings – which are open to the public – will be held every weekday until a verdict is passed.