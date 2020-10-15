Interview: Majority adhere to handwashing to prevent Covid-19

On Global Handwashing Day, some health experts in the country say the majority of the citizens are adhering to hand washing methods to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the recent survey conducted by the International Organization for Migration, a significant number of the population are washing their hands daily.

The IOM’s WASH program officer, Mariana Matoso says people now understand it is critical to prevent Covid-19 by washing their hands.

“Through US support, we have already built nine washing stations in market areas and health facilities,” she told Eye Radio in an interview.



“We saw just 400,000 people using the facilities, washing their hands and for us, these are a really positive sense of change. These changes are possible because we are engaging people with our workers.”

For his part, Amuda Joseph, the USAID WASH Program Specialist says people should stick to the practice to prevent not only Covid-19 but also other diseases.

This year’s theme is Hand Hygiene for all, calls for all of society to achieve universal hand hygiene.

