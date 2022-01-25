25th January 2022
Bishop Badi runs to Kiir to resolve church crises in Bor

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Bishop Badi Arama meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba on Monday, 24th Jn. 2022. Photo: PPU

The Bishop of Episcopal Church of South Sudan has sought President Salva Salva’s intervention on the conflict at the Bor church in Jonglei state.

Justin Badi Arama and a team met with Kiir yesterday at the presidential palace to seek his help on the crisis facing the church there.

This followed heightened tensions after incumbent Archbishop, Moses Anur was attacked allegedly by armed supporters of his predecessor, Bishop Akurdiit Ngong.

The attackers claimed the area bishops, including the State Internal Province Appointee of Primate Justin Badi Arama settled on their land and wanted them out of the area.

The weekend development triggered tensions causing panic among the town residents.

After meeting President Salva Kiir over the matter, Archbishop Badi Arama said Kiir has pledged support to the crises.

“Our president has heard all these and he has promised to stand with the church and requested me to continue request all Christians in Bor and in the whole of Jonglei and the entire nation of South Sudan to embrace peace and coexist together and live in harmony”, Badi told the media after the meeting on Monday.

According to Deng Dau Deng, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President and the church leaders hav derived some resolutions for resolving the longstanding crises.

“As the leaders from Bor, the president gave us enough time to discuss all avenues on how these problems can be resolved”, Deng Dau stated.

“We are satisfied with the proposals and advice on how these problems can be resolved for the interest of the congregation and growth of the church for the rest of the this year”, he added.

The meeting came a day after Jonglei state cabinet expelled the two conflicting bishops to Juba to seek peaceful resolution of the crises.

It also banned operations of all four ECSS churches in the capital believed to be fueling the conflict and imposed a curfew.

25th January 2022

