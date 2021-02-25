25th February 2021
Boda-boda man hacked to death in Juba

Published: 1 min ago

 

A boda-boda man has been killed by criminals in Jondoru area of Juba last night.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Stephen Alfred.

He was reportedly hacked with a machete at the back of his head by his attackers.

According to a security officer who refused to be identified, the victim was dropping two of his attackers when they stopped and killed him at a stream near a small market known as ‘Kakuma.’

Alfred was reportedly dropping his would-be killers to Khor William at 8 pm.

The criminals reportedly took his boda-boda and fled.

Residents found the body of Mr. Alfred lying along by the roadside during the night.

