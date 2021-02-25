You are here: Home | National News | News | Boda-boda man hacked to death in Juba
A boda-boda man has been killed by criminals in Jondoru area of Juba last night.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Stephen Alfred.
He was reportedly hacked with a machete at the back of his head by his attackers.
According to a security officer who refused to be identified, the victim was dropping two of his attackers when they stopped and killed him at a stream near a small market known as ‘Kakuma.’
Alfred was reportedly dropping his would-be killers to Khor William at 8 pm.
The criminals reportedly took his boda-boda and fled.
Residents found the body of Mr. Alfred lying along by the roadside during the night.
Published 1 min ago
Published 45 mins ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.