26th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
S.Sudanese man charged with Covid-relief fraud in the U.SS.Sudan’s Covid-19 recoveries rise to 241SSOA divided over who nominates Jonglei governorParties reminded to appoint 3 female governorsIgga expands committee to resolve Jonglei conflicts

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Bor flood victims receive aid

Bor flood victims receive aid

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

A picture of disheartened flood victim in Bor on Monday, 1 June 2020 | Credit | Facebook

More than 500 people recently displaced by flash floods in Bor town have reportedly received food and non-food items from the South Sudan Red Cross.

Last week, authorities in Jonglei State said nearly 20,000 people had been displaced by floods in Bor, Twic East, and Duk Counties.

Bor town, in particular, is flooded yearly. This is as a result of heavy rains and the rising water levels of the Nile River.

The Red Cross says it launched an intervention to the most vulnerable people within Bor town.

“We are responding to only some parts of the population that were displaced by the flooding and the households that we are giving the items are about 500 households,” Michael Mading, head of Red Cross in Bor told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“The essential household items that we are giving out are the kitchen sets for about five people in a house. We are also giving them plastic seats, blankets and mosquito nets.”

In 2019, Jonglei state was among areas hit hard by flash floods following heavy rains.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

Total Page Visits: 183 - Today Page Visits: 183

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body 1

Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body

Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020

SSOA split over Jonglei offer 2

SSOA split over Jonglei offer

Published Monday, June 22, 2020

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids 3

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

Published Sunday, June 21, 2020

Kenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analyst 4

Kenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analyst

Published Monday, June 22, 2020

Juba school’s reopening angers parents 5

Juba school’s reopening angers parents

Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudanese man charged with Covid-relief fraud in the U.S

Published 3 hours ago

S.Sudan’s Covid-19 recoveries rise to 241

Published 3 hours ago

SSOA divided over who nominates Jonglei governor

Published 4 hours ago

Parties reminded to appoint 3 female governors

Published 4 hours ago

Igga expands committee to resolve Jonglei conflicts

Published 4 hours ago

Troika urges gov’t to open civil space

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.