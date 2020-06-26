Bor flood victims receive aid

More than 500 people recently displaced by flash floods in Bor town have reportedly received food and non-food items from the South Sudan Red Cross.

Last week, authorities in Jonglei State said nearly 20,000 people had been displaced by floods in Bor, Twic East, and Duk Counties.

Bor town, in particular, is flooded yearly. This is as a result of heavy rains and the rising water levels of the Nile River.

The Red Cross says it launched an intervention to the most vulnerable people within Bor town.

“We are responding to only some parts of the population that were displaced by the flooding and the households that we are giving the items are about 500 households,” Michael Mading, head of Red Cross in Bor told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“The essential household items that we are giving out are the kitchen sets for about five people in a house. We are also giving them plastic seats, blankets and mosquito nets.”

In 2019, Jonglei state was among areas hit hard by flash floods following heavy rains.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

