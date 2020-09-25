25th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Bor humiliation victims asked to seek legal remedy

Bor humiliation victims asked to seek legal remedy

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

Maj.-Gen. Mayen Akoon, Jonglei state police commissioner pictured in Bor on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is accused of ordering his juniors to strip naked suspects last weekend | Credit | Deng Gai Deng

The secretary-general of Jonglei State has asked the victims of the recent police brutality and humiliation in Bor town to seek redress through the court.

Online pictures of young men stripped naked caused a public outrage early this week after they were shown being escorted by police officers along the streets of Bor town.

In one of the pictures seen by Eye Radio, two policemen appear at the background of a crowd guarding two completely naked men, while the other stands with his private parts loosely covered.

The exact reason for their arrest and subsequent humiliation has not been established, but some speculated that they were rounded up by the police for alleged crimes.

It is also alleged that the officers were acting on orders of the state police commissioner, Maj.-Gen. Mayen Akoon

But when asked by Eye Radio on Wednesday, Gen. Akoon denied the allegations, claiming the pictures were doctored.

“To make it short, nobody was tortured or stripped naked…of course, today’s technology is advanced and anything is be possible,” he said.

However, the pictures circulated online have not been altered as they remain in their original form.

Many observers have described the actions by the police as a violation of the Bill of Rights, which states that “no person shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Reacting to the incident, Jonglei State secretary-general says those who were subjected to such humiliation have the right to sue.

Mabior Atem condemned the actions of the police which he says put the state in a bad light.

“If I do wrong like everybody else, I should be subjected to prosecution and so if that is the way they want to go, I think that is their right,” Atem said on Friday.

Popular Stories
Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials 1

Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council 2

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Economic committee reverses restriction on transfers of dollars 3

Economic committee reverses restriction on transfers of dollars

Published Saturday, September 19, 2020

Kiir tasks new finance minister to strengthen financial system 4

Kiir tasks new finance minister to strengthen financial system

Published Saturday, September 19, 2020

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report 5

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

Published 5 hours ago

US announces additional $108 for S.Sudanese in and outside the country

Published 6 hours ago

AUDIO: USAID to unveil “new four-year strategy” for South Sudan

Published 7 hours ago

Uganda detains two S.Sudanese for carrying firearms

Published 8 hours ago

Bor humiliation victims asked to seek legal remedy

Published 8 hours ago

Oil production to resume in some Unity oilfields

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.