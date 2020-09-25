Uganda detains two S.Sudanese for carrying firearms

The Ugandan police are holding two South Sudanese men for entering the country with firearms.

The two men are among four people arrested in Atiak on Wednesday after the vehicle they were traveling in was intercepted at Parabongo on Atiak – Gulu – Nimule high way.

Aswa Region’s police spokesperson identified one of the suspects as Kiir Agilo, a 34-year-old from Juba.

Patrick Jimmy Okema said they were arrested while in possession of a pistol and some ammunition.

The suspects are being held at Atiak police station as investigations into the motive of their entry into Uganda with the arms continues.

“Yes they were arrested in Atiak, they were arrested on 23rd of September at 15 minutes past midnight at Parabongo on Atiak – Gulu – Nimule high way,” Okema confirmed on Friday.

“Our patrollers intercepted them while driving motor vehicle number UBG 877S Toyota white in color. They were not only two arrested, but they were four in that vehicle and they had a Jericho pistol with its registration number and 15 rounds of live ammunition. So they couldn’t account for themselves as well as the pistol.”

Okema said when the suspects were interrogated individually, one of them— Kiir Agilo who also identifies himself as a musician said he has been using the pistol while in South Sudan.

“So we don’t know his motive of crossing with his pistol into Uganda. So all that is under investigation,” Okema told Eye Radio.

Mr. Okema added that the four will be arraigned in court and will be charged with the illegal possession of firearms, and entering Uganda illegally.

Last year, five South Sudanese were also arrested by the Ugandan police in Amuru District for crossing into the border with firearms.

