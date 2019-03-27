28th March 2019
Boundary committee submits report to IGAD

Author: Koang | Published: 17 hours ago

The Technical Boundary Committee has submitted its final report today to the IGAD mediation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This comes more than a week, after the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan Ambassador Ismail Wais officially established the Independent Boundaries Commission in Juba.

The Independent Boundaries Commission is chaired by Ambassador Thembi Majola of South Africa and consists of four other members from the African Union High Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan.

It also has five representatives from the government, two from the SPLM/A-IO, and one each from the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees, and the Other Political Parties.

In a statement IGAD said TBC based its report on 1956 colonial boundary.

It was expected to list and map the tribal boundaries which are violated by the establishment of 32 states in the Republic of South Sudan.

Presenting the report to the report to the IGAD Special Envoy on Wednesday, the TBC Chairperson confirmed that the report was adopted by consensus pursuant to article 1.15.18.4 of the R-ARCSS.

