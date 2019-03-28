SPLA-IO distances itself from attack in Latjor

The SPLA-IO has distanced itself from the attack on a peace delegation in which an MP representing Latjor State was killed on Tuesday.

Hon. Simon Deng Bol and other state officials were returning to Nasir town from Mandeng where they held a meeting with IO members when their boat came under an attack by gunmen on Sobat River.

A security officer escorting the delegation was also killed and two others including a boat captain were wounded.

Latjor Information Minister, Gatkuoth Biem accused the White army militia he said is IO allied forces for carrying out the attack.

He called on IO leadership to pursue the culprits and hold them accountable.

In response, SPLA-IO said the act was done by criminals who don’t value the importance of peace.

“The leadership of the SPLA-IO regrets the loss of the Hon. MP and the security personnel who were disseminating peace to the civilians in Mandeng,” the Statement read.

According to the spokesperson, Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel, IO security team is working hard to pursue and apprehend two criminals and bring them to justice.

Regretting the incident, he calls upon the CTSAMM, UNMISS and JDB to investigate this criminal act and bring the perpetrators to book.