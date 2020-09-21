21st September 2020
Breathe new life into peace deal implementation, Shearer tells leaders

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Choirs sing the national anthem of South Sudan at the Independence Day ceremony. Part of the lyrics include: “Oh God! We praise and glorify You for Your ... on July 9, 2011 | Credit | Samaritan Purse

South Sudanese should use the International Day of Peace to breathe new life into the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement signed two years ago, the head of the UN mission has said.

“Let’s use international peace day as an opportunity to make that happen, to breathe new life into the peace process so that the agreement is fully implemented as soon as possible,” says David Shearer in his International Peace Day message.

The peace deal signed in September 018 has yet to be fully implemented.

Critical tasks such as training and unification of government and opposition forces have not been completed.

The unity government is also partially formed with the national legislature yet to be reconstituted and state government structures not established.

According to analysts, political fighting largely reduced over the past two years, but the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement has remained slow.

But observers say disputes between the parties to the peace agreement and financial constraints have been major obstacles to completing the peace process.

Shearer stated that the day presents an opportunity to reflect on the positive progress made since the signing of the peace deal two years ago.

“We urge everyone, no matter who you are or where you live to be a champion for peace,” he added.

However, the UNMISS chief sates that the day should also remind the country’s leaders that much remains to be done.

