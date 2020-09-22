Gunmen kill Lobonok mother, kidnap her children

A mother of three has been reportedly shot dead in a remote village of Sindiro in Lobonok County, Central Equatoria State, at the weekend.
A close relative to the deceased told Eye Radio on Sunday that Victoria Poni was attacked and killed at her place on Saturday night.
Mayanja John says the attackers also wounded her five-month old baby and took her two other children.
“The baby is now under medical attention at the Juba Teaching Hospital,” John said.
He identified the 23-year-old’s kidnapped children as Philip Pitia, 11; and Kenyi Ladu, 3.
For his part, area Chief John Ladu confirmed the incident, but lamented absence of security in the area.
He urged the state authorities to deploy police or SSPDF in the area to protect the civilians there.
“Since the incident happened no security or any government official showed up,” he stated.
“I am really heart-broken. I am appealing to the police headquarters to send us police to protect my people.”
Recently, the UNMISS said it wanted to deploy a peacekeeping force in the area following a deadly attack on the bodyguards of vice president James Wani Igga, who comes from Lobonok.
However, the government turned down the request.
Published 27 mins ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published Monday, September 21, 2020
Published Monday, September 21, 2020
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.