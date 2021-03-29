Camp 15 attack death toll rises

Two more people have succumbed to gunshot wounds in Budi County following the attack on Camp 15 on Sunday.

Camp 15 is a small trading center along the Torit–Kapoeta road.

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria state had initially reported the killing of 14 people. But the death toll, they said, had risen to 16.

The incident happened when unidentified armed assailants attacked the area at 1AM on Sunday, killing and critically wounding seven civilians.

Budi County commissioner Akelio Mbuya Peter says the victims include 11 females and five males. Among them are two were children.

“We lost two in Chukudum hospital. So that raises the number of the deaths to 16. At the moment, there are some more children in critical condition,” he stated.

Commissioner Mbuya went to say the condition of the children nursing gunshot wounds requires referral to better health facilities.

He appealed to the government and humanitarian organizations to airlift the five wounded children to Juba.

The state Governor Louis Lobong has reportedly directed the army to search for those responsible for the attack.

