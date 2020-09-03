Canada announces more funding to support S Sudan health sector

The Ambassador of Canada to South Sudan has announced an additional contribution of CAD $4.5 million to support South Sudan’s National COVID-19 Response Plan.

The multi-donor Health Pooled Fund’s ongoing delivery of basic health and nutrition services.

According to a press release seen by Eye Radio on Thursday, 3 September 2020, this additional funding brings Canada’s total contribution to the Health Pooled Fund to CAD $54.5 million.

It says at the same time, Ambassador Proudfoot announced a CAD $4.2 million funding increase to Canada’s CAD $50 million Strengthening Midwifery Services II project implemented by UNFPA.

The Canadian government said this project will ensure that the training of health professionals continues and that nurses and midwives are able to join the workforce and save the lives of mothers and babies in South Sudan.

“In recognition of the increasing health challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada will increase its support to basic health services and training of health care professionals in South Sudan,” the statement said.

It says Canada’s engagement in the health sector in the country aims to ensure that the South Sudanese people, particularly women and girls, can exercise their right to quality healthcare.

“To achieve this, Canada is supporting the strengthening of South Sudan’s public health system to deliver high quality, gender-sensitive health services and help improve health behaviors and practices that are supportive of women’s autonomy and decision-making.”

“With the added challenge of COVID-19, Canada has come together with other development partners to provide additional urgent support in the fight against this global pandemic and ensure the continued delivery of vital primary health services across South Sudan.”

The Health Pooled Fund is the largest provider of healthcare in South Sudan.

It is supported by Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, the European Union, and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

The Health Pooled Fund supports the delivery of basic health and nutrition services in hospitals, health facilities, and communities in eight of South Sudan’s ten states.

It also on the frontlines of responding to COVID-19.

Canada’s contribution to the Health Pooled Fund, through the project My Health, My Choice (2019-2021), helps support the empowerment of women and girls to access quality health services, including sexual and reproductive health services, free from discrimination, coercion, and violence.

The Strengthening Midwifery Services II project, implemented by UNFPA (2015-2020), aims to increase the availability of skilled health care providers, especially midwives, in order to reduce maternal and infant mortality in South Sudan.

According to the statement, UNFPA is a trusted partner that has been operating in South Sudan since 2006.

Current programs help build the health system and develop capacities for providing reproductive health care, including through training of midwives.

To date, 70 nurses and 195 midwives supported through this project have graduated. Additionally, over 330,000 women were provided with antenatal care, and over 80,000 babies were provided with neonatal care.