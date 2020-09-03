3rd September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | News   |   Canada announces more funding to support S Sudan health sector

Canada announces more funding to support S Sudan health sector

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 min ago

From left: Douglas Scott Proudfoot, Ambassador of Canada to South Sudan and Dr. Makur Koryom, the undersecretary in the ministry of Health, during a visit to the midwifery training center in Juba, South Sudan - credit | Embassy of Canada in Juba | File Photo

The Ambassador of Canada to South Sudan has announced an additional contribution of CAD $4.5 million to support South Sudan’s National COVID-19 Response Plan.

The multi-donor Health Pooled Fund’s ongoing delivery of basic health and nutrition services.

According to a press release seen by Eye Radio on Thursday, 3 September 2020, this additional funding brings Canada’s total contribution to the Health Pooled Fund to CAD $54.5 million.

It says at the same time, Ambassador Proudfoot announced a CAD $4.2 million funding increase to Canada’s CAD $50 million Strengthening Midwifery Services II project implemented by UNFPA.

The Canadian government said this project will ensure that the training of health professionals continues and that nurses and midwives are able to join the workforce and save the lives of mothers and babies in South Sudan.

“In recognition of the increasing health challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada will increase its support to basic health services and training of health care professionals in South Sudan,” the statement said.

It says Canada’s engagement in the health sector in the country aims to ensure that the South Sudanese people, particularly women and girls, can exercise their right to quality healthcare.

“To achieve this, Canada is supporting the strengthening of South Sudan’s public health system to deliver high quality, gender-sensitive health services and help improve health behaviors and practices that are supportive of women’s autonomy and decision-making.”

The statement stated that Canada has come together with other development partners to provide additional urgent support in the fight against the pandemic.

“With the added challenge of COVID-19, Canada has come together with other development partners to provide additional urgent support in the fight against this global pandemic and ensure the continued delivery of vital primary health services across South Sudan.”

The Health Pooled Fund is the largest provider of healthcare in South Sudan.

It is supported by Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, the European Union, and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

The Health Pooled Fund supports the delivery of basic health and nutrition services in hospitals, health facilities, and communities in eight of South Sudan’s ten states.

It also on the frontlines of responding to COVID-19.

Canada’s contribution to the Health Pooled Fund, through the project My Health, My Choice (2019-2021), helps support the empowerment of women and girls to access quality health services, including sexual and reproductive health services, free from discrimination, coercion, and violence.

The Strengthening Midwifery Services II project, implemented by UNFPA (2015-2020), aims to increase the availability of skilled health care providers, especially midwives, in order to reduce maternal and infant mortality in South Sudan.

According to the statement, UNFPA is a trusted partner that has been operating in South Sudan since 2006.

Current programs help build the health system and develop capacities for providing reproductive health care, including through training of midwives.

To date, 70 nurses and 195 midwives supported through this project have graduated. Additionally, over 330,000 women were provided with antenatal care, and over 80,000 babies were provided with neonatal care.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Customs Director to lose his job 1

Customs Director to lose his job

Published Friday, August 28, 2020

Father admits to attempting to ‘sell’ his children, citing hardship 2

Father admits to attempting to ‘sell’ his children, citing hardship

Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet 3

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet

Published Thursday, August 27, 2020

US Bishops want S Sudanese to continue to live and work in America 4

US Bishops want S Sudanese to continue to live and work in America

Published Friday, August 28, 2020

Parliament summons senior officials over economic collapse 5

Parliament summons senior officials over economic collapse

Published Saturday, August 29, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Canada announces more funding to support S Sudan health sector

Published 1 min ago

Why labor pain killed Mvolo woman

Published 3 hours ago

Juba, Khartoum review 2012 Cooperation Agreement

Published 5 hours ago

Warrap urges calm after killing of mother and sons

Published 9 hours ago

Activist rubbishes current TNLA legitimacy claims

Published 12 hours ago

Educate ex-child soldiers, gov’t told

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.