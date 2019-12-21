Catholic Bishops endorse Ameyu amidst rejection threats

Catholic Bishops in the country have showed support to the new metropolitan Archbishop of Juba amidst threats of rejection by some laity and clerics.

On December 12, Pope Francis appointed Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdioceses of Juba, but a group of clerics and laymen within the Archdiocese rejected the appointment.

In two damning letters, the group accused the newly appointed Archbishop of fathering at least six children, and that some government officials and priests influenced a Vatican diplomat to appoint Ameyu for their personal interests.

The defiant group warned that Bishop Ameyu will have to work from Torit as “there is no chance for him to serve as Archbishop of Juba,” adding that they will not cooperate with him.

They also raised concerns over Bishop Ameyu’s knowledge of local language and the culture of the indigenous communities of the Archdiocese of Juba.

However during an extraordinary conference on Friday in Juba, the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops have shown public support for Bishop Ameyu.

“We the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference celebrate with the Catholics and all the people of Juba and the two nations that there is now a new Catholic Archbishop of Juba,” the Bishops said in a statement at the end of the conference.

“We look forward to working closely with Archbishop Stephen in a collegial spirit and fraternal collaboration,” they added.

The Bishops further blamed some outsiders for masterminding the rejection of Bishop Ameyu.

“We became aware of serious reactions from some laity and clergies in the Archdiocese of Juba regarding the appointment of Archbishop Stephen Ameyu, however we regret with great humility the inappropriate language used in their two letters against the Holy Sea,” said Bishop Barani Eduardo Hiboro, the outgoing President of Sudan Bishop’s Conference.

Bishop Eduardo called for calm amidst the crisis, saying “those issues raised can be within the competence of the Catholic Church.”

He warned outsiders against interfering in the affairs of the church.

“Nobody should interfere from outside and take advantage on the matter to confuse this institution and others. We ask our faithful to remain calm and avoid relaying on rumors. We appeal to the clergies and religious all over the archdiocese of Juba to remain united.”

The new Archbishop is expected to assume the new roles in not more than two months from now.