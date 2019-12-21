City council opens upgraded parking yard

21st December 2019
Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

The upgraded parking yard near Konyo-Konyo market in Juba. Credit: Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

Juba City Council has opened a modern parking yard at Hai-Malakal after years of nonexistent parking yard for Public transport vehicles at Konyo-Konyo  and the surrounding areas.

The new bus park is worth 27 million pounds, according to the city council authority.

Acting Mayor Sylvester Omini Balla said the new parking yard is an indication that the city authority  is using the tax it collects for the right purpose.

He said tax payer’s money has also helped the council to build two health centers in Juba in just three months.

“We are telling the residents of Juba who are always calling us thieves and lazy that today (Friday) you are witnessing the opening of the two health center and a modern park,” Omini  said.

“The Hai-Malakal bus park is no longer like the old one, here if you need a place of convenience, it is available. Whatever you need is here,” he added.

The parking yard is the first in Juba to be upgraded by the authority.

