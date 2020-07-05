Cattle-related conflicts displace nearly 5,000 in Jonglei state – administrator

Local authorities in Jonglei State say recent cattle raids have left nearly 5,000 people displaced in Pakeer Payam of Twic-East County.

Pakeer Payam was attacked twice this week by armed youth allegedly from the neighboring community.

The two separate incidents, according to Peter Nyuop – the Chief Administrator of Jonglei State, have left more than 10 people dead and several others injured.

The attacks also led to the loss of properties with hundreds of houses burned down by the attackers.

Mr. Nyuop says an estimated 5,000 people are currently lacking shelter, food, and medicines.

The situation, according to the Jonglei Chief Administrator, has deteriorated due to floods in the area.

“The situation is terrible at this moment,” Mr. Nyuop told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“People were displaced to high areas and those areas are now flooded. Now, those people are in dire need of shelter and food.”

Last month, authorities in Jonglei said nearly 20,000 people were displaced by flash floods in Bor, Twic East, and Duk Counties.

Also, the state was among areas hit hard by flash floods following heavy rains last year.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

