CEPO asks AU to pressure Kiir to appoint Upper Nile governor

A civil society activist has called on the African Union Peace and Security Council to pressure South Sudan’s peace parties to appoint the governor for Upper Nile State.

In June, President Salva Kiir announced eight governors for the states, leaving out Upper Nile and Jonglei states.

Early this month, the SPLM-IO said it had nominated General Johnson Olony for the position, but the president declined to appoint him.

However, President Salva Kiir, last week appointed a governor for Jonglei state — again leaving Upper Nile without a governor.

According to the presidential press secretary Ateny Wek Ateny, the government will only appoint a governor for Upper Nile if the SPLM-IO replaces the nominee.

The CEPO executive director warns that the longer it takes to appoint a governor for the Upper Nile state, the more locals will continue to suffer due to a leadership vacuum.

“You know Upper Nile is one of the states that require an urgent governor because the vacuum in Upper Nile will give the warmongers change to manipulate the situation in Upper Nile and turn it into a situation of instability,” Edmund Yakani told Eye Radio on Monday.

Yakani made the call ahead of tomorrow’s AU Peace and Security Council session scheduled on South Sudan’s implementation of the 2018 deal.

“The AU Peace and Security Council as a continental body should have a say over the fate of appointment of the governor for Upper Nile state,” he added.