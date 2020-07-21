21st July 2020
Frontline workers to get personnel equipment

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 13 hours ago

Health workers undergoing training in Maridi in June 20202 | Credit | Courtesy

More than 7,000 frontline health workers in South Sudan will soon receive personnel protection equipment to safeguard them against the coronavirus.

This came after the United Arab Emirates donated 7.5 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to the country.

The essential items were delivered by a plane to Juba on Monday.

According to the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to South Sudan, the aid will assist approximately 7,500 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

“The UAE attaches great importance to diversifying and expanding its relations with all friendly countries based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, and cooperation to serve the efforts of development, progress, security and peace,” said Amb. Mohamed Salem Ahmed Mosaad Al Rashdi.

Two weeks ago, eleven frontline health workers at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit reportedly resigned from the coronavirus response team.

The health workers were reportedly forced to resign by their families for fear of bringing the virus home.

They include four clinical officers, three nurses, and four hygienists who were working as part of the response team.

The UAE stated that the dispatch of medical assistance to South Sudan will bolster efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As of yesterday, South Sudan’s cumulative cases still stands at 2,211. There were no new cases reported as of Sunday 19th July.

But 45 people have so far died from the disease while 1,185 others have recovered.

