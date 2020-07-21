Over 1,000 people displaced in latest clashes in CES

More than one thousand civilians have been displaced as a result of clashes between government forces and the opposition forces in Lirya County of Central Equatoria State, according to the former Commissioner of Lirya County.

The fighting between the SSPDF and the National Salvation Front reportedly took place in Lirya and Lobonok Counties.

Subek John told Eye Radio that those civilians run to the villages of Omling, Olema in Langabu Payam, and other areas near Aru-Junction.

He said the fighting caused alarming civilian displacement and an impending humanitarian situation.

“The village was burnt down. The civilians, of course, are scattered. The area has been left empty,” John told Eye Radio via phone from Lirya.

The clashes are a violation of the cessions of hostilities agreement signed in December 2017 and the recommitment of the parties to the deal through the Rome declaration in January 2020.

President Salva Kiir recently announced the resumption of talks between the government and holdout groups led by General Thomas Cirilo and General Paul Malong.