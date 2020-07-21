21st July 2020
Over 1,000 people displaced in latest clashes in CES

Over 1,000 people displaced in latest clashes in CES

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 13 hours ago

Armed cattle herders and officers of the National Security Services are seen at the venue of the meeting in Lobonok County, Jubek State in May 2019.

More than one thousand civilians have been displaced as a result of clashes between government forces and the opposition forces in Lirya County of Central Equatoria State, according to the former Commissioner of Lirya County.

The fighting between the SSPDF and the National Salvation Front reportedly took place in Lirya and Lobonok Counties.

Subek John told Eye Radio that those civilians run to the villages of Omling, Olema in Langabu Payam, and other areas near Aru-Junction.

He said the fighting caused alarming civilian displacement and an impending humanitarian situation.

“The village was burnt down. The civilians, of course, are scattered. The area has been left empty,” John told Eye Radio via phone from Lirya.

The clashes are a violation of the cessions of hostilities agreement signed in December 2017 and the recommitment of the parties to the deal through the Rome declaration in January 2020.

President Salva Kiir recently announced the resumption of talks between the government and holdout groups led by General Thomas Cirilo and General Paul Malong.

21st July 2020

