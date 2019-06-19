CEPO questions government silence on floods

A civil society activist has criticized the government over failure to assist flood victims in parts of the country.

The governor of Kapoeta, Tuesday, reported that 35 people died in the recent floods in state, but the national government has not done anything about the disaster.

Besides, several families in Juba and Aweil were reportedly rendered homeless after their houses submerged in flood waters last month.

Those in Juba blamed the flooding on poor drainage system in the national capital.

Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization expressed disappointment over what he described as “government’s failure” to address the matter.

“No proper reporting, no proper response…I see that the man-made violence are taken so serious than incidence that are made due to natural disaster,” Yakani told Eye Radio’s Dawn program.

“People died in Kapoeta because of floods, people are quite. People are displaced due to floods across the country, nobody talks about assistance to these displaced population,” he said.

Yakani questioned the role of the parliament and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as institutions directly concern with human-centered issues of the ordinary persons.

He also castigated the Council of Ministers for being insensitive to the urgent needs of the people in floods and famine affected areas.

“I’m calling on them to take serious actionwe… are losing lives due to this floods and we should not remain quite,” Yakani concludes.

Edmond Yakani also called on the UN mission in the country to help rehabilitate roads in Juba to help reduce the challenge of waterways during the rainy seasons.

Climate change experts say focused efforts are required to reduce the risk of flooding on society.

They recommend the adoption of flood forecasting and warning systems, data collection systems, flood plain management practices and land-use planning, as well as economic and social measures -within an integrated framework to lead to sustainable solutions.

They also say concerted efforts are required to achieve these solutions, and such efforts are necessary to stem the rising losses from water-related disasters.