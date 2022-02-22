22nd February 2022
Changson dismisses nepotism claims by FDP defectors

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Gabriel Changson Lew Chang, the leader of Federal Democratic Party, a political party under the umbrella of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance - Courtesy

The leader of Federal Democratic Party, a political party under the umbrella of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance has refuted nepotism allegations labeled against him by former party members.

Last week, a group of 10 politicians claiming to be FDP members said they have deserted the party.

The letter of resignation seen by Eye Radio was addressed to the FDP leader, Gabriel Changson Chang who is also the National Minister of Higher Education.

The politicians who hail from Central Equatoria State have listed a number of reasons as to why they abandoned the SSOA affiliated party.

They labeled the party leader as lacking true leadership and practicing nepotism.

However, Gabriel Changson Chang says only one person among the group is a member of his party.

“Those people are not our members. There is only one person called David Malish and is the one mobilizing those people. He has his own problem and I don’t want to talk about that,” Changson told Eye Radio.

“Everybody’s free to go wherever he or she wants. You have seen the movement of members from one party to another. We have no problem with that.

“Don’t believe that those people are from our party. For Malish, he was from another party last time and we received him. Now if he has decided to go to another party, it is up to him. That is what he has chosen; moving from one party to another.”

