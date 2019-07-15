16th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Chinese oil firm national staff down tools

Chinese oil firm national staff down tools

Author: Juan Evalyn | Published: 16 hours ago

Ex-Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lol during his visit to an oilfield in Dec 2018 | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

National staff of a Chinese oil firm have laid down their tools after the company allegedly failed to respond to their demands.

According to their representative Emmanuel Mony-Ngok, the nearly 100 oil workers for the China National Logging Corporation (CNLC) say they are protesting the company’s poor policies.

They are demanding for payment in US dollar, insurance, promoting and capacity building, just like their workmates from foreign lands.

The strike comes three days after the employees gave the oil firm, which is operating in Melut, a 72-hour ultimatum to look into their demands.

“The Chinese company which is known as CNLC has been exploiting us and we are forced to go for a strike, it was not our interest,” Emmanuel Mony-Ngok told Eye Radio.

He went on to say that they will “never resume work” until their demands are met.

However, Mony-Ngok appealed to the government to intervene.

“We hope that the government will try to help solve this matter for us,” he added.

The China National Logging Corporation, which is yet to comment, supplies oilfield service.

The company provides exploration, detection, wire line logging, perforating, well testing, mud logging, downhole operation, and other services.

It also operates in Egypt, Tanzania, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, and other countries.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Choose sacrifice over salary, soldiers told 1

Choose sacrifice over salary, soldiers told

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019

Kiir apologizes for salary delays 2

Kiir apologizes for salary delays

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019

People want development speeches, not ‘SPLM ooh eeh’ – Church 3

People want development speeches, not ‘SPLM ooh eeh’ – Church

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019

NRA revokes exempt status of multi-million dollar firm 4

NRA revokes exempt status of multi-million dollar firm

Published Friday, July 12, 2019

Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir 5

Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir

Published 20 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Why FDs rep to IBC resigned

Published 57 mins ago

‘Use oil proceeds wisely’

Published 15 hours ago

Chinese oil firm national staff down tools

Published 16 hours ago

Ebola preparedness plan gets $4m

Published 20 hours ago

Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir

Published 20 hours ago

Army beefs up security along Juba-Nimule road

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.