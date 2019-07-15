Chinese oil firm national staff down tools

National staff of a Chinese oil firm have laid down their tools after the company allegedly failed to respond to their demands.

According to their representative Emmanuel Mony-Ngok, the nearly 100 oil workers for the China National Logging Corporation (CNLC) say they are protesting the company’s poor policies.

They are demanding for payment in US dollar, insurance, promoting and capacity building, just like their workmates from foreign lands.

The strike comes three days after the employees gave the oil firm, which is operating in Melut, a 72-hour ultimatum to look into their demands.

“The Chinese company which is known as CNLC has been exploiting us and we are forced to go for a strike, it was not our interest,” Emmanuel Mony-Ngok told Eye Radio.

He went on to say that they will “never resume work” until their demands are met.

However, Mony-Ngok appealed to the government to intervene.

“We hope that the government will try to help solve this matter for us,” he added.

The China National Logging Corporation, which is yet to comment, supplies oilfield service.

The company provides exploration, detection, wire line logging, perforating, well testing, mud logging, downhole operation, and other services.

It also operates in Egypt, Tanzania, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, and other countries.