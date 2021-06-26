26th June 2021
Cleric appeals for assistance for W.Equatoria’s displaced

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala in a recent past image. Courtesy: Sudan Relief Fund

A cleric has appealed for humanitarian assistance for victims of violence in areas of Tambura and Source-Yubu in Western Equatoria State.

The call comes following the displacement of least 21,000 people after a surge in armed conflict there recently.

The violence has resulted in the shooting and killing of people, looting and burning of their property.

However, it is not clear what led to the armed conflict, as well as who the parties involved are.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tambura-Yambio, Barani Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala, said he was “deeply concerned” about the well-being of thousands of people displaced by the violence.

He stated that almost half of the more than 21, 000 displaced people are women and children who are “in dire need of shelter, food, water and other assistance.”

Bishop Barani warned that the crisis is likely to lead to higher rates of malnutrition as well as the death of vulnerable people.

According to the cleric, the new wave of violence and displacement is increasing humanitarian needs at a time when the people are already dealing with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bishop further stated that the conflict is likely to lead to an increase in the incidence of violations of rights, such as forceful recruitment or killings.

He called upon all the 35 parishes and institutions in Western Equatoria to start resource mobilizations of all kinds to help those in need in Tambura County.

