IGAD wants S.Sudan’s MPs sworn-in

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers has urged the unity government in South Sudan to expedite the swearing-in of members of parliament.

The Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity, formed in February last year, is being run without a legitimate parliament.

One-half of the National Legislature—the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) was reconstituted in May this year, but its members have yet to take the oath of office.

Meanwhile, the Council of States—the upper house is yet to be reconstituted.

During the 72nd Extra-ordinary Session of IGAD Council of Ministers on Thursday, the regional security and trade bloc commended the south Sudanese parties for expanding and reconstituting the TNLA.

However, it urges the transitional government to expedite the swearing-in of members of the Assembly.

A communique of the meeting also called upon the unity government to speed up the reconstitution of the Council of States, the State Legislature and conclude the restructuring and reconstitution of Institutions and Commissions at the national level.

All these processes were supposed to have been accomplished over a year ago according to the original timeline for implementation of the revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018.

According to analysts, the peace deal remains shaky as crucial tasks are yet to be accomplished.

They include unification and deployment of government and opposition forces that have been in training and cantonment sites since 2019.

Some of them have reportedly deserted due to poor welfare.

