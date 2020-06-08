Close to 10,000 households connected to Juba’s electricity -JEDCo

The Juba Electricity Distribution Corporation, JEDCo, said it has connected close to 10, 000 households and public institutions to the new electricity grid in Juba, although it accused some individuals of illegally connecting to the power-line.

The overload is reportedly causing electrical sparks and fires in the residential areas.

Last year, President Salva Kiir launched the 33-megawatt power aimed at providing electricity to thousands of households in Juba.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Dams, the 33 megawatts power Plan Project for Juba is a joint venture between the government and Ezra Power Company with funds from the African Development Bank.

But since the company began supplying power in selected areas in November, the power-lines have caught fire in various locations on several occasions.

The major roads in the city now have electricity.

The electricity distribution company said about 9,990 households, 3,550 businesses and 200 governmental institutions have been connected to the grid.

But it said it is facing challenges due to illegal connectivity in the residential areas.

“Our team is investigating this one but most of them are illegal connection and illegal editing of these meters or customizing of these meters whereby they are not supposed to handle the load but they are expecting them now to load more than that,” said Binyam Mihretab, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Juba Electricity Distribution Corporation.

He told Eye Radio that this is causing power fluctuation and affecting the distribution of electricity.

“This meter is not designed to handle such a load. So the proper procedure should be, I am using this power but my rate is over or I might not know. We will do the assessment and change with meter with the proper load whereby that customer can use the proper load and proper procedure will be followed,” he said.

Mr. Mihretab said about 20,000 are households, businesses and institutions are expected to get electricity by the end of 2020.

Last year, President Kiir announced that South Sudan shall be connected to a 400 KV line interconnecting Karuma in Uganda and Juba by 2023.

He said the country will also develop its hydropower resources –mainly in Fulla, near Nimule.

