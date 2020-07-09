9th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
‘Come together in unity and peace’ -David ShearerNine years on, S.Sudanese continue to cry for peace, developmentKiir’s independence day and SPLM House remarks contradictory -AnalystKiir signals full-scale disarmament in Independence Day speechJuba – Bor highway construction reaches Mangalla

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   ‘Come together in unity and peace’ -David Shearer

‘Come together in unity and peace’ -David Shearer

Authors: Priscah Akol | Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

David Shearer, Special Representative for South Sudan and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

A UN official has called for unity of purpose among South Sudanese to address issues of communal violence and the coronavirus pandemic.

David Shearer is the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in South Sudan.

In a statement today, Mr. Shearer said the country has undergone series of both political and inter-communal violence that killed thousands and displaced millions of others.

He said similarly, the coronavirus has adversely affected the social and economic fabric of South Sudan.

The UN Security Council recently expressed serious concerns over the increase in intercommunal violence, including the use of military-grade weapons and tactics, in addition to widespread sexual and gender-based violence.

It said the situation has worsened due to lack of access to primary healthcare services, overcrowding in displacement camps – coupled with poor access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

“These events remind us of the critical importance and ongoing need for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to continue its work to protect civilians and build durable peace,” David Shearer asserted.

In recent months, UNMISS said it has witnessed a stalling of the peace process and, worryingly, an escalation in the conflict between armed groups in places such as Jonglei, Unity and Central Equatoria which has caused many civilian deaths, widespread displacement and the looting and destruction of homes.

In his Independence Day message, the head of UNMISS called on South Sudanese to exert join hands to respond to the new threats to the young nation.

David Shearer said now more than ever, the government and people of South Sudan should come together in unity and peace face the new challenge.

“There is still much work that needs to be done to end the outbreaks of violence and to ensure that we have a truly unified government that makes collaborative decisions in the best interests of its citizens,” he said.

“It is only then that South Sudan will truly enjoy the peace and prosperity it deserves.”

He reiterated the readiness of the United Nations to continue to “stand strong alongside the communities that we are here to serve with a firm commitment to supporting the national-led COVID-19 response and continuing our lifesaving and life-changing work.”

Total Page Visits: 127 - Today Page Visits: 127
Popular Stories
Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him 1

Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Officials are diverting non-oil revenues – Onyoti 2

Officials are diverting non-oil revenues – Onyoti

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Security Council imposes ’90-day ceasefire resolution’ on S.Sudan 3

Security Council imposes ’90-day ceasefire resolution’ on S.Sudan

Published Friday, July 3, 2020

EAC MPs miss salaries in cash crunch as Burundi, S.Sudan face expulsion 4

EAC MPs miss salaries in cash crunch as Burundi, S.Sudan face expulsion

Published Saturday, July 4, 2020

38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet 5

38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet

Published Saturday, July 4, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

One more Covid death, 16 new cases

Published 4 hours ago

‘Come together in unity and peace’ -David Shearer

Published 4 hours ago

Nine years on, S.Sudanese continue to cry for peace, development

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir’s independence day and SPLM House remarks contradictory -Analyst

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir signals full-scale disarmament in Independence Day speech

Published 9 hours ago

Juba – Bor highway construction reaches Mangalla

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.