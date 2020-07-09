One more Covid death, 16 new cases

One more person has died over the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus in South Sudan.

The new fatality was announced today by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Coronavirus Incident Manager, the country has also confirmed an additional 16 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday.

Dr. Richard Laku said this brings the total of cumulative cases in South Sudan to 2,129.

He announced that a total of 1,065 people have so far recovered from the disease.

But 41 others have died.

“The Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours released 86 samples test result of which 16 were positive of Covid-19. This 16, ten of them were male and six were female and this brings the cumulative number of cases confirmed to date to 2,129 and out of this we had 1,065 recovered. So we are to follow 1,023 patients and we had a cumulative 41 deaths and among that one death happened in the last 24 hours.”

Dr. Richard Laku repeated calls for the public to continue adhering to social distancing measures and wearing facemasks to reduce the spread of the virus.

