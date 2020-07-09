9th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
‘Come together in unity and peace’ -David ShearerNine years on, S.Sudanese continue to cry for peace, developmentKiir’s independence day and SPLM House remarks contradictory -AnalystKiir signals full-scale disarmament in Independence Day speechJuba – Bor highway construction reaches Mangalla

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health   |   One more Covid death, 16 new cases

One more Covid death, 16 new cases

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

One more person has died over the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus in South Sudan.

The new fatality was announced today by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Coronavirus Incident Manager, the country has also confirmed an additional 16 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday.   

Dr. Richard Laku said this brings the total of cumulative cases in South Sudan to 2,129.

He announced that a total of 1,065 people have so far recovered from the disease.

But 41 others have died.

“The Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours released 86 samples test result of which 16 were positive of Covid-19. This 16, ten of them were male and six were female and this brings the cumulative number of cases confirmed to date to 2,129 and out of this we had 1,065 recovered. So we are to follow 1,023 patients and we had a cumulative 41 deaths and among that one death happened in the last 24 hours.”

Dr. Richard Laku repeated calls for the public to continue adhering to social distancing measures and wearing facemasks to reduce the spread of the virus.

Total Page Visits: 307 - Today Page Visits: 307
Popular Stories
Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him 1

Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Officials are diverting non-oil revenues – Onyoti 2

Officials are diverting non-oil revenues – Onyoti

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Security Council imposes ’90-day ceasefire resolution’ on S.Sudan 3

Security Council imposes ’90-day ceasefire resolution’ on S.Sudan

Published Friday, July 3, 2020

EAC MPs miss salaries in cash crunch as Burundi, S.Sudan face expulsion 4

EAC MPs miss salaries in cash crunch as Burundi, S.Sudan face expulsion

Published Saturday, July 4, 2020

38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet 5

38 killed in Jonglei’s Duk Padiet

Published Saturday, July 4, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

One more Covid death, 16 new cases

Published 4 hours ago

‘Come together in unity and peace’ -David Shearer

Published 4 hours ago

Nine years on, S.Sudanese continue to cry for peace, development

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir’s independence day and SPLM House remarks contradictory -Analyst

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir signals full-scale disarmament in Independence Day speech

Published 9 hours ago

Juba – Bor highway construction reaches Mangalla

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.