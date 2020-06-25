Cooperate with civilians, organized forces told

The Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has urged security institutions to strengthen relations with the civilians.

Aya Benjamin noted that there is an increasing number of rape incidents committed by armed criminals.

Eye Radio has reported cases of gang-rape of women and girls in Juba’s residential areas of Rock city, Gudele, Jenderu, among others.

Survivors of rape say most of them wear military uniforms while committing the crimes.

But the Minister Gender, Child and Social Welfare assert that building trust with the residents will enable security personnel to quickly address crimes in the communities.

Ms Benjamin called for more collaborations between her Ministry, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to end the rape incidents.

She said: “It is our responsibility as duty bearers, ministry of justice and constitutional affairs, ministry of interior, ministry of Gender, child and social welfare, ministry of health and ministry of education and instruction, to keep our commitment to preventing, openly rejecting and condemning all acts of violence against our sisters, mothers, daughters, aunties and children.”

However, the spokesperson of the National Police Services claimed that their efforts to apprehend culprits is made difficult by lack of cooperation by the public.

Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin maintained that such cases are not being reported on time to the nearest police station.

“Our civilians and communities sometimes report to the media like the example given to me by Eye Radio. I went to the police, no case was opened. And at the end, even up to now there is no case that has been opened,” Maj.-Gen. Justin asserted.

But several rape survivors have reported the incidents said police doubted their testimonies, hence, discouraging them from pursuing the matter.

In May, the government of South Sudan launched a helpline for reporting cases of gender-based violence.

Using the toll-free line 662, the public would be able to report any cases of violence meted against women.

Total Page Visits: 119 - Today Page Visits: 119