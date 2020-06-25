Coronavirus cases stand at 1,942

South Sudan coronavirus cases have soared to 1,942 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 12 more cases on Wednesday.

According to the Coronavirus Incident Manager, the number of fatalities remains at 36, while 224 people have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Richard Laku, said the Ministry of Health is following up on 1,682 active cases.

He said a patient who is severely ill is receiving treatment at the Dr. Garang Infectious Diseases Unit.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Dr. Laku added that a total of 873 contacts that were being traced have been reached.

He added that a total of 3,513 contacts have so far completed their mandatory 14-day follow-up.

Laku again appeal to the public to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.

They include; social distancing and avoiding crowds, wearing face mask, regular hand-washing with soap and water, or sanitizer and staying home when feeling sick.

