25th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Juba residents to get piped water in 2021Coronavirus cases stand at 1,942Activist doubts usefulness of Kiir’s high-level committeesUkel accuses Mayen of political harassmentCooperate with civilians, organized forces told

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Juba residents to get piped water in 2021

Juba residents to get piped water in 2021

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 min ago

Majority of the residents of Juba depend on unpurified water sold by dealers | File photo

The water supply system being constructed in Juba city will be completed by early next year, the outgoing Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan has said.

Residents of Juba currently depend on the Nile River water for home use.

In 2016, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) initiated a water treatment plant that includes the construction of a service reservoir and pipes for distribution in Juba.

When completed, the water project will provide clean water to more than 25,000 people in the capital, according to JICA.

The project was, however, interrupted by years of violence that resulted in the Japanese government evacuating its engineers from the country.

According to Ambassador Seiji Okada, the three components of the water project – the treatment plant, water reservoir and water distribution stations – are ready.

“So far, all these three components are almost done and they are all connected to the underground pipe. So the system will be complete sometimes in early 2021,” Amb. Okada stated.

Apart from the JICA water project, there is no government investment in the development and maintenance of basic water infrastructure.

Most residents of Juba rely on untreated water drawn from the Nile by private water tanker operators.

A clean water project is expected to combat diseases, reduce health costs, improve quality of life, as well as helping women save time and increased convenience due to closer water supply outlets.

Total Page Visits: 20 - Today Page Visits: 20

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body 1

Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body

Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears 2

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published Friday, June 19, 2020

SSOA split over Jonglei offer 3

SSOA split over Jonglei offer

Published Monday, June 22, 2020

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids 4

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

Published Sunday, June 21, 2020

SSOA won’t accept deal on state allocations 5

SSOA won’t accept deal on state allocations

Published Thursday, June 18, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba residents to get piped water in 2021

Published 1 min ago

Coronavirus cases stand at 1,942

Published 4 mins ago

Activist doubts usefulness of Kiir’s high-level committees

Published 5 hours ago

Ukel accuses Mayen of political harassment

Published 6 hours ago

Cooperate with civilians, organized forces told

Published 6 hours ago

Juba city dwellers ‘outraged’ by power outage

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.