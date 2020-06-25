Juba residents to get piped water in 2021

The water supply system being constructed in Juba city will be completed by early next year, the outgoing Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan has said.

Residents of Juba currently depend on the Nile River water for home use.

In 2016, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) initiated a water treatment plant that includes the construction of a service reservoir and pipes for distribution in Juba.

When completed, the water project will provide clean water to more than 25,000 people in the capital, according to JICA.

The project was, however, interrupted by years of violence that resulted in the Japanese government evacuating its engineers from the country.

According to Ambassador Seiji Okada, the three components of the water project – the treatment plant, water reservoir and water distribution stations – are ready.

“So far, all these three components are almost done and they are all connected to the underground pipe. So the system will be complete sometimes in early 2021,” Amb. Okada stated.

Apart from the JICA water project, there is no government investment in the development and maintenance of basic water infrastructure.

Most residents of Juba rely on untreated water drawn from the Nile by private water tanker operators.

A clean water project is expected to combat diseases, reduce health costs, improve quality of life, as well as helping women save time and increased convenience due to closer water supply outlets.

