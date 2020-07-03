3rd July 2020
Court-martial set up for indisciplined soldiers in Warrap

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

FIle: South Sudanese soldiers pose for a photograph

The SSPDF has established a military court in Tonj state to try any soldier that will misbehave while conducting disarmament in Warrap state, the Chief of Defense Forces has said.

General Johnson Juma Okot said the army will not tolerate any indiscipline among the soldiers tasked with removing guns from civilians.

A court-martial is a military court or a trial conducted in such a court.

It is empowered to determine the guilt of member of the armed forces subject to military law and if the defendant is found guilty, to decide upon punishment.

The court will be stationed in Tonj which is the headquarters of the forces in-charge of the disarming the civilians.

This week, the SSPDF launched disarmament exercises in Tonj North County of Warrap state.

But observers say disarmament operation often witness abuses by undisciplined soldiers.

These violations include assault on civilians, rape, looting of properties and burning of houses.

“Do not take people properties or their cattle, do not take someone daughter who has no issue with the process, do not go to the house of people who have no issue with disarmament,” said Gen. Johnson Juma Okot, Chief of Defense Forces.

He warned indisciplined soldiers could face punitive measures.

“All crimes will be put on trial here and we will not take it to Juba, and we have directed all senior officers who are charged with disarmament to do it.”

