Ambassador Hushek’s July 4th message to S.Sudanese

Today, the United State completed 244 years since it proclaimed its independence from England by signing the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776.



On the occasion of the U.S. Independence Day celebration, the U.S Ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek is wishing the citizens of South Sudanese good health ahead of the country’s Independence Day that will be celebrated on July 9th.

Ambassador Hushek said due to preventive measures of Covid-19, he couldn’t invite people to his residence to celebrate the American Independence Day.

“During a normal year, I would be preparing to welcome many of you to my residence at the American Embassy for our annual national day celebration. But 2020 is not a normal year,” the U.S diplomat said.

The U.S Ambassador described his message to the people of South Sudan on the occasion of the U.S. Independence Day as a message of solidarity and partnership.

“So instead of an invitation to an event with red-white-and-blue decorations, flag, anthems, and hot dogs, I would like to offer you a message of solidarity and partnership.”

Fight against COVID-19

He said no country is at risk of the coronavirus more than South Sudan, and his country is also affected by the virus more than any other country in the world.

“No country has been affected more than the United States, but perhaps no country is at risk of the pandemic more than South Sudan.”

Ambassador Hushek said the virus has affected many South Sudanese who have felt the impact.

“I’ve heard from many South Sudanese who have felt the impact; that coronavirus has affected the way we come together, the way we work and worship, the way we celebrate and mourn.”

The U.S diplomat stated that his country will always remain a committed partner to the people of South Sudan.

“Although the United States can’t stop this pandemic, I have reminded them that America has always been a partner to the people of South Sudan, especially during the times of difficulty and distress.”

He said the U.S has committed expertise and over 47 million U.S dollars in new funding to assist the COVID-19 response in the country.

Amb. Hushek stated that his country will work to confront the challenge of coronavirus.

“Even as we all work to confront the challenges of COVID-19, we remain steadfast in our support for the aspirations of the South Sudanese people for a country at peace, for development, and for a democratic society.”

“These national goals should not be delayed or derailed by COVID.”

“The key to success is a strong political will from a reform-minded leadership engaged with an active and unfettered civil society.”

“No virus can stop that kind of peace.”

Police abuses in the U.S.

On the current movement for racial equality in his country, the U.S diplomat said America can champion human rights and fundamental freedoms aboard.

“As a representative of the U.S government, you might ask me “how can you advocate for human rights in other countries when videos show American police committing abuses?”

“I honestly believe that the United States can champion human rights and fundamental freedoms abroad because these are the high standards, to which we all aspire.”

For United States, and friends of the United States, this is a difficult movement, but also an opportunity for reform, for progress, and for open discourse and accountable actions to address the challenges we continue to confront.”

The U.S. Ambassador stated that what gives him hope for the future, is the willingness of the people of the U.S to recognize where they have fallen short of their ideals and determination to do better.

Goodbye

In the statement, the U.S Ambassador noted that this will be his final Fourth of July in South Sudan.

“It has been a great honor representing the world’s oldest republic to the world’s youngest and a great pleasure getting to know so many South Sudanese intents of building peace in your country.”

“On July 4th, while practicing social distancing, I will be thinking of the people of the United States, thew people of South Sudan, and our continuing partnership to build a better future,” Ambassador Hushek concluded.

