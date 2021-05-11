Diplomatic corps applaud formation of TNLA

Members of the international community have described the reconstitution of the national parliament as an essential step to restoring effective governance and delivering crucial reforms in South Sudan.

On Monday night, President Salva Kiir expanded and reconstituted the transitional national legislature to include 550 members of the parties to the revitalized peace agreement.

The new members of parliament are drawn from the SPLM party; the National Agenda, the Democratic Change (D.C) party, the SPLM-IO, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), the Other Opposition Parties (OPP), and the Former Detainees (FDs).

According to the peace agreement, the former Transitional government nominates 332 members, SPLM-IO with 128, members and South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA, with 50 members.

The Other Political Parties, OPP, have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, the European Union, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden commended the government noting that the move is a necessary step toward peace in South Sudan

“We encourage the government to build upon this achievement and accelerate the momentum behind broader chapters of the agreement leading into South Sudan’s 10-year independence anniversary,” it partly read.

The diplomatic missions in Juba, however, reminded the parties to adhere to the 35 percent female representation requirement as stipulated in the peace agreement.

The EU, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the Troika countries also restated the importance of reconstituting the Council of States to tackle numerous challenges within the states, including displacement, land issues, and conflict.

They noted that establishing a unified and functioning legislature and council of states is an important action required by the 2018 revitalized peace.

The European Union and the five countries which are South Sudan’s biggest humanitarian and development partners reaffirmed that they “will continue to support the South Sudanese people as they advance toward peace and prosperity.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter