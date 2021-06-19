Diplomats reiterate calls for ending sexual violence in conflicts

Diplomatic missions in South Sudan have reiterated calls on the government to end impunity for violence against girls and women in the country.

Today marks the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Observed on 19 June, the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is a crucial event that is meant to raise awareness on the urgent need to prevent and combat the heinous incidents of sexual violence in conflict zones.

South Sudan has experienced immense sexual gender-based violence against women and girls since the outbreak of the conflict in 2013.

This has coupled with recent hikes in cases of rape and defilement that have continued being reported across the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio today, the Embassies of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Japan, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA in Juba appealed to the unity government to ensure there is a safer environment for everyone.

The missions reiterate their commitment to continue working with the people and government of South Sudan to challenge harmful social norms that continue to fuel gender-based violence across the country.

The missions also echoed voices on the sustained inter-communal violence in the country which has also continued to hamper the lives of women.

They further applauded the unity government for the establishment of the GBV and Mobile Military Courts across the country.

The courts have so far delivered several verdicts on people convicted of sexual violence.

This, they say, helps in ending impunity.

The diplomatic missions encouraged the government of South Sudan to continue the expansion and accessibility of these mobile courts and to continue a survivor-centered approach to justice.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



University of Juba graduates over 1,700 students Previous Post