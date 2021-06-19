University of Juba graduates over 1,700 students

At least 1,756 students from different colleges and faculties at the University of Juba are set to graduate today.

Among them are 1,452 males and 304 females from different schools.

Many of those graduating are from the school of social sciences.

There are also a few graduating from the school of medicine and PhD students.

However, some schools like engineering and applied sciences will have no gradaunts, according to the Vice-chancellor of the University.

“Some schools will have no students like engineering, applied science and some specializations because of a missed year,” Professor John Akech said.

“For us, it is extremely important that universities will be contributing to human capital,” he added.



This is the first graduation of the public university since the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

