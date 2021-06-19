Uganda imposes total lockdown to curb surging Covid-19 deaths

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has imposed a total lockdown, after a record upsurge in Covid-19 infections ad deaths.

In the last one month, at least 234 Ugandans died due to Covid-19.

Infections are also accelerating fast, with the country recording 25, 685 new infections between May 18 to June 18.

In a televised public address yesterday, the Ugandan president banned all cross-boundary and inter-district movement of public or private transport for 42 days starting 10 pm yesterday.

“The movement of persons needs to be stopped since it is the cornerstone of the rise in cases,’’ President Museveni directed.

‘‘Only tourists from countries that vaccinated people can come. The airport will remain open but we shall not allow any virus to come in,’’ he added.

President Museveni said 42 Covid-19 deaths were announced Friday, coupled with 1,564 new cases.

Mr. Museveni said a return to the initial measures approach adopted during the first Covid-19 wave was inevitable.

Curfew time will now be 7 pm instead of 9 pm.

Markets remain open but vendors urged to camp in markets for 42 days.

Bodabodas barred from carrying passengers save for sick people with letters from local council authorities. Boda Bodas can only move up to 5pm.

Prayer and worship hubs will remain closed for 42 days while shopping malls and shopping centres like Kikuubo will also be closed.

Essential sectors that may continue working are security companies, medical workers, vet doctors, utility service providers like mass media, water, electricity, and others.

Leisure hubs like bars, betting centres, casinos, beaches, gyms closed.

On Friday, the government started installation of a new Oxygen plant expected to produce over 7,000 litres per minute in addition to the 2, 083 litres (per minute) of the old plant.

