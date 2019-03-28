28th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Dr. John Garang Memorial Univ suspended reopening indefinitely

Dr. John Garang Memorial Univ suspended reopening indefinitely

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Dr John Garang Memorial University Campus @JD

The administration of Dr. John Garang Memorial University in Jonglei has suspended its reopening until further notice due unpaid students’ food arrears.

This is according to Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the university, Dr Wani Lado.

The 2019 second semester was expected to commence on the 15th of April.

The amount of money the university owes the contractor – who has not been paid for two years – is not clear.

However, in September last year, students complained of the same issue when the unnamed company threatened to cut food supply.

Dr. Lado said “things are not in our hands” and that “once we get the contractor and we see food supply, then we shall open the university…”

“Even those who are staying in the hostels doing supplementary exams, we have nothing to feed them,” he said.

Lueth Peter Renk, the students’ representative said: They should have at least fix a date and the day when the lectures would resume.”

His worry is that any delays will interfere with the academic calendar.

“As students, we are requesting the administration to reopen the university as soon as possible so that it doesn’t interfere with the semester.”

Efforts to reach the higher education ministry were not successful.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 3 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 month ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 4 weeks ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state 4

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 7 days ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 5

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 month ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dr. John Garang Memorial Univ suspended reopening indefinitely

Published 1 min ago

National football body plans to pay players

Published 41 mins ago

SPLA-IO distances itself from attack in Latjor

Published 4 hours ago

Boundary committee submits report to IGAD

Published 14 hours ago

Media authority suspends Al-Watan newspaper

Published 19 hours ago

MP representing Latjor at TNLA killed in attack

Published 19 hours ago

28th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.