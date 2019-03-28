Dr. John Garang Memorial Univ suspended reopening indefinitely

The administration of Dr. John Garang Memorial University in Jonglei has suspended its reopening until further notice due unpaid students’ food arrears.

This is according to Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the university, Dr Wani Lado.

The 2019 second semester was expected to commence on the 15th of April.

The amount of money the university owes the contractor – who has not been paid for two years – is not clear.

However, in September last year, students complained of the same issue when the unnamed company threatened to cut food supply.

Dr. Lado said “things are not in our hands” and that “once we get the contractor and we see food supply, then we shall open the university…”

“Even those who are staying in the hostels doing supplementary exams, we have nothing to feed them,” he said.

Lueth Peter Renk, the students’ representative said: “They should have at least fix a date and the day when the lectures would resume.”

His worry is that any delays will interfere with the academic calendar.

“As students, we are requesting the administration to reopen the university as soon as possible so that it doesn’t interfere with the semester.”

Efforts to reach the higher education ministry were not successful.