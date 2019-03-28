29th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Eastern Lakes: Five feared dead in separate attacks

Eastern Lakes: Five feared dead in separate attacks

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 16 hours ago

Guns taken from the hands of civilians in Eastern Lakes this year displayed in Yirol town.

At least five people are reportedly been killed after armed youth locally known as Gelweng clashed over cattle in Eastern Lakes State yesterday.

According to the state minister of information, the people were killed in two separate incidents, the same day.

Taban Abel says the first incident took place in an area called Lowai in Alul County near Amadi State, where five youth were killed.

“According to the commissioner on ground four of the attackers were killed and one person was also killed from the people of Eastern Lakes.”

Mr. Abel said the attack took place at La-Wai cattle camp near to Amadi State, and the situation still tense.

He said several heads of cattle were killed in the cross fire

The armed youth, Abel narrates, later ambushed an army vehicle in Yali County, killing one soldier.

“A group of soldiers went for mission and when coming back they were ambushed by the armed youth and resulted to the killing of one soldier.”

Authorities in Western Lakes State are yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 3 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 month ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 4 weeks ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state 4

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 1 week ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 5

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 month ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Testifier on Biar, Wol case doesn’t understand charges-Defense lawyer

Published 13 mins ago

It’s up to S. Sudanese to decide on interim govt, says Envoy Wais

Published 14 hours ago

Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng signs R-ARCSS

Published 15 hours ago

Eastern Lakes: Five feared dead in separate attacks

Published 16 hours ago

Dr. John Garang Memorial Uni admin suspends reopening institution

Published 20 hours ago

National football body plans to pay players

Published 21 hours ago

29th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.