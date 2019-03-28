Eastern Lakes: Five feared dead in separate attacks

At least five people are reportedly been killed after armed youth locally known as Gelweng clashed over cattle in Eastern Lakes State yesterday.

According to the state minister of information, the people were killed in two separate incidents, the same day.

Taban Abel says the first incident took place in an area called Lowai in Alul County near Amadi State, where five youth were killed.

“According to the commissioner on ground four of the attackers were killed and one person was also killed from the people of Eastern Lakes.”

Mr. Abel said the attack took place at La-Wai cattle camp near to Amadi State, and the situation still tense.

He said several heads of cattle were killed in the cross fire

The armed youth, Abel narrates, later ambushed an army vehicle in Yali County, killing one soldier.

“A group of soldiers went for mission and when coming back they were ambushed by the armed youth and resulted to the killing of one soldier.”

Authorities in Western Lakes State are yet to comment on the matter.