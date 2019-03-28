29th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng signs R-ARCSS

Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng signs R-ARCSS

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 17 hours ago

Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng signing R-ARCSS in the presence of IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais. Photo by Joakino Francis

Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng has finally signed the revitalized peace agreement.

The wife to the late Dr. John Garang Mabior inked the document in Juba this afternoon in presence of the IGAD special envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais.

“This time round, people of South Sudan are committed. In the people of South Sudan is political will,” said Madam Nyandeng during the signing ceremony.

She expressed optimism saying the leaders will develop political will, because Sudan Sudanese want peace.

“…If the people want peace, who are we, as leaders, not to accept [peace],” she questioned.

She had been part of the peace negotiation process throughout save the signing ceremony in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in September last year.

Madam Nyandeng the leaders have no option other than bring peace.

“The leaders of South Sudan must know that. They don’t own the people nor the country, not even their lives,” she said.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 3 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 month ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 4 weeks ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state 4

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 1 week ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 5

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 month ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Testifier on Biar, Wol case doesn’t understand charges-Defense lawyer

Published 2 hours ago

It’s up to S. Sudanese to decide on interim govt, says Envoy Wais

Published 16 hours ago

Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng signs R-ARCSS

Published 17 hours ago

Eastern Lakes: Five feared dead in separate attacks

Published 18 hours ago

Dr. John Garang Memorial Uni admin suspends reopening institution

Published 22 hours ago

National football body plans to pay players

Published 23 hours ago

29th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.