Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng signs R-ARCSS

Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng has finally signed the revitalized peace agreement.

The wife to the late Dr. John Garang Mabior inked the document in Juba this afternoon in presence of the IGAD special envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais.

“This time round, people of South Sudan are committed. In the people of South Sudan is political will,” said Madam Nyandeng during the signing ceremony.

She expressed optimism saying the leaders will develop political will, because Sudan Sudanese want peace.

“…If the people want peace, who are we, as leaders, not to accept [peace],” she questioned.

She had been part of the peace negotiation process throughout save the signing ceremony in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in September last year.

Madam Nyandeng the leaders have no option other than bring peace.

“The leaders of South Sudan must know that. They don’t own the people nor the country, not even their lives,” she said.