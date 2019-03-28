29th March 2019
It’s up to S. Sudanese to decide on interim govt, says Envoy Wais

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 16 hours ago

IGAD Envoy Ismail Wais speaking during the signing ceremony of the R-ARCSS by Eminent Rebecca Nyandeng in Juba. Photo by Joakino Francis/ Date.28.03.2019

It is up to the people of South Sudan to choose to form an interim government or not.

This is according to the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais.

Signed last year, the revitalized peace agreement provides for formation of the transitional government of national unity which comprises of all former warring parties.

The parties are left with less than two months to form the interim government.

However, the peace parties have been complaining about lack of funding, saying it may lead to postponement of the formation of R-TGoNU.

Besides, there has been reported slow implementation of some activities of the per-transitional period – including unification, cantonment and deployment of forces:

“Would you imagine a possibility of that even going into the transitional period and then the TGoNU taking over the mechanism continuing after the formation of R-TGoNU, is one option.” Ismail Wais rhetorically stated.

He said although there is still a lot to be done this time, the new peace deal is comparatively better.

But he said “the decision whether we form the R-TGoNU or we postpone it, on what note, this will be the decision of South Sudanese themselves.”

Ambassador spoke during the signing of the peace deal by eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng in Juba earlier today.

